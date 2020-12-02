Alice Lou “Peetle” Hegge, age 79 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD due to COVID-19 complications.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Constance, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Alice Lou was born on November 18, 1941 in Lindy, Nebraska to John and Ethel (Burris) Broders. She grew up around Lindy and graduated from Crofton High School in 1959. Alice went to Beauty School in Norfolk and then started her own business in Bloomfield, Nebraska until 1967. She worked at Dale Electronics in Yankton, SD as a secretary/accountant and then for Gurney Seed and Nursery in Yankton in the same capacity. Alice married Marvin Lee Hegge on March 21, 1975 in St. Helens, Oregon. She worked for Marvin at the Sports Stop in Crofton prior to owning a bar in Bloomfield in 1985 called “The Time Out Lounge.” She owned that bar for nine years. Alice owned and operated an antique store in Bloomfield and for the last 10 years she has worked for Walmart in Yankton.
She believed in neatness and cleanliness and kept an immaculate house. Alice loved gardening, crocheting, antiques, crafting and was an avid Husker, Notre Dame Football and Crofton Blue Jay baseball fan. She was a member of the Bloomfield Legion Auxiliary, was an avid Catholic and member of St. Rose of Lima church and was a Gold Star member.
Alice is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Hegge of Crofton; daughter Heather Hegge of Crofton; son Brooks Hegge of Crofton; three grandchildren Hunter, Rowdy, and Knox Hegge of Crofton; her dog Tillie; sister Shirley (Ewald) Poppe of Crofton, brother Dick (Sharon) Broders of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Dolores Broders of Lindy, NE.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel Broders, sisters Veda Wheeler, Bette Ann Jessen, brothers Orville Broders, Everett Broders, DeeWitt Broders, Harry Broders, Alton Broders, and Larry Broders, Robert Broders; sisters-in-law Alta Broders, Anne Broders, Lucille Broders, Norma Broders, MaraLea Broders; and brother-in-law Howard “Tag” Wheeler.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 3, 2020
