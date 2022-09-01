Paula Hansen Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paula Ann Hansen, 73, of Norfolk, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.No funeral services are being planned at this time. Burial of her cremated remains will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Open House & Hiring Event! - L&M Radiator 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Temporarily Closes Meridian BridgeDakotah MendesCity Approves Funds For SAC Fitness FacilityDaily Record: ArrestsWarrants Provide More Info In Laurel HomicidesSeeking Summit SolutionsNew Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s HistoryJames JufferDaily Record: ArrestsMary Ann Ridgway Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (37)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (33)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Civic Duty (18)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (1)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
