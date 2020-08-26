Terry A. Jensen, age 66, of Yankton, SD passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by his immediate family after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Memorial Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial of cremated remains will follow in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, with a 7 p.m. Time of Memory Sharing at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Terry was born on May 29, 1954 in Yankton, SD, the third of six sons to Walter and Donna (Hausman) Jensen. In 1974 he married Ruth Christensen. They raised two sons, Matt and Nick.
Terry spent the early part of his career developing relationships selling tools and welding supplies. For the remainder of his career he was shop foreman at Yankton Ag.
“Tool Time Terry,” as he was affectionately known was passionate about cooking, golfing, boating and, later, his grandchildren. He loved to tell a good story, croon Elvis ballads and was known for his calm demeanor in any situation.
Terry is survived by his wife Ruth; son Matthew, wife Jennifer and daughters Reilly and Reese of State Center, IA and son Nicholas, wife Wendy, son Cooper and daughter Madison of Brandon, SD; brother Richard (Paula) of Safford, AZ, brother David of Yankton, brother Kelly (Kathy) of Yankton, SD brother Jim (Toni) of Ardmore, OK, and brother Thomas (Bridget) of Millbank, SD; many nieces and nephews and countless lifelong friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents.
