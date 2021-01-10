LeRoy Anthony Beste, 83, of Wynot, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation with his body present will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services at church.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
