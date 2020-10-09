Dale R. Kirschenman, 79, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Riverview Reformed Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Jake Van Der Linden officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Dale’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Yankton, is handling arrangements.
