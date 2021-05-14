Martha Novak
Martha Mae Novak, age 87 of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.
Visitation services will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall with praying of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A memorial Mass, officiated by Fr. Mark Lichter, will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Tyndall.
Burial at the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Nebraska will be at a later date.
Goglin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Commented