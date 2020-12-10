LeRoy William Goeden, 70, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, passed away December 7, 2020.
LeRoy was born September 28, 1950, in Yankton, South Dakota, to John and Agatha (Reifenrath) Goeden. He grew up on the 5 generation family farm in Fordyce, Nebraska and he graduated from Crofton High School in 1968. Before moving to Iowa, he was an integrated part of the Menominee, Nebraska parish and community.
He was married to his wife, Marcia (Heine) on July 12, 1975, in St. Helena, Nebraska. This past July, they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Together they raised eight wonderful children and got to welcome 16 grandchildren into their lives.
LeRoy is known to friends and loved ones as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand, a truly good and faithful servant, and a joy to be around. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at the family farm and taking his children and grandchildren along with him. He always enjoyed going fishing, camping, playing practical jokes, telling stories, and playing card games, especially daily cribbage with his wife.
LeRoy volunteered for 10 years at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department and EMT Service. He also volunteered as the President of the Northeast Nebraska Handicap Group. He spent 17 years in the Carpenter’s Union Local 948, as well as being a business owner for thirty years. He was a distinguished member of the Knights of Columbus for 16 years. He led the local 4th Degree Assembly the past few years as a Faithful Navigator. He was also an active member of the Mater Dei Parish and participated in the choir, was a eucharistic minister, and has been a part of the Squires youth group for the past 15 years. He was always sure to volunteer time within the local community.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marcia; children, Alicia (Mark) Schatz, Robert (Stephanie) Goeden, Christa (Donovan) Sathre, Donna (Troy) Martin, Dana Lensink, Laura Koetters, LeRoy (Kelley) Goeden, and Kayla Goeden; 16 grandchildren, Lillian, John, Emily, Alexandria, Abigail, William, Erica, Dallas, Natalie, Emily, Jarrod, Jacob, Suzanna, Carsyn, Clark, and Chloe; siblings Beverley (Donavan) Guenther, Harold (Carol) Goeden, Jeanette (Stanley) Kneifl, Dorothy (Dallas) Hochstein; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Agatha (Reifenrath) Goeden, his sister Darlene (Daniel) Hayford, and his brother Joseph Goeden.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses which can be made to @LeRoyGoedenMemorial on Venmo or directly to the family of LeRoy Goeden.
We thank all of LeRoy’s family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. As much as we would love your physical comfort, we are kindly asking that you maintain your social distance from us and others so that no other family has to go through a devastating loss like ours because of COVID.
December 11, 2020
