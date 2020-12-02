Wilbur Warner Grimm, son of Ernest and Clara (Schuett) Grimm, was born September 19, 1933, in rural Bloomfield. Wilbur attended Bloomfield Schools, graduating in 1951. He went on to serve in the United States Army, Second Infantry Division, training in Louisiana and serving overseas in Korea and Japan. He spent time at observation posts and a fire direction center along the DMZ during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and a good conduct medal. After 14 months in Korea, he was chosen as part of a 100-man honor guard that escorted the Second Infantry Division’s colors back to the outfit’s new home at Fort Lewis, Washington.
Wilbur also drove truck as part of a crew that built Gavins Point Dam in the mid-1950s prior to beginning farming.
Wilbur married Lenarda Brummer on September 4, 1956, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Celine and Rita. Wilbur and Lenarda farmed and raised their family near Crofton and Lindy. He took great pride in the farm being in the family since 1895.
Wilbur was a member on several boards through the years including Husker Pig Coop, Bloomfield Pig Coop, Knox County ASCS, Bloomfield Farmers Coop and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Ruritan, Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Lindy Area Inc. and Bloomfield Lindy Ambulance Squad. An avid pilot, a love he shared with his brother Leon, Wilbur reveled in taking friends and family for a view of the country in his Cessna 150. Wilbur enjoyed staying in touch with friends and family via email, his feline pets, a good joke, dancing, a nice meal out and a game of Solitaire.
After Lenarda passed away in 2012, he moved from the family farm to Yankton, South Dakota. He and Olivia Kohles were united in marriage on February 6, 2016, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The two lived in Bloomfield until the time of Wilbur’s death.
Wilbur leaves to mourn his wife Olivia Kohles of Bloomfield; daughters and their spouses, Celine and Kevin Mlady, Rita Grimm and Robert Harris; stepdaughters and families, Lori and Rich Geisman, Leean and Dave McGraw, and Alane Jensen; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Lyndsy (Wade) Jenness, Carsten Mlady, Lauren Jenness, Grace Mlady, CeCe Mlady, Rhonda (Robert) Deaton, Morgan (Brett) Wagner, Avery Wagner, Daisha Wagner, Orion Wagner, Drake Deaton, Tammie Jo Harris, Savannah Linsenmeyer, Rebecca Linsenmeyer; sister and brother-in-law Larina and Roger Carpenter; sisters-in-law Ruth Ann Grimm, Orpha Brummer, and Marj Brummer; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Lenarda; his parents and in-laws; brother Leon Grimm; sister and brother-in-law Norma and Harlan Koertje, brothers-in-law Don Brummer and Darold Brummer.
