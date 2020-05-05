Carol Lee (Fokken) Beard, 60, Columbus, GA, experienced the joy of seeing her parents again on April 21, 2020.
Carol was born in Sioux Falls on February 3, 1960, to Oliver and Patricia (Donahoe) Fokken. She attended St. Joseph Cathedral Grade School until 1973, when her parents purchased and moved to Pumpkin Center, SD, and she joined the West Central School system, graduating in 1979.
Carol worked at Citibank in Sioux Falls for over ten years and she was very proud of her perfect attendance there. She met Russell Beard at Citibank in 1982 and they married in 1989. Their daughter Christina was born in Sioux Falls in 1991. They moved to Columbus, GA, in 1995, where son Christopher was born in 1996 and son Dominic in 2001.
Carol enjoyed being able to stay at home with her young children. She volunteered with her sons’ scouting activities and became a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
Sadly, Carol developed health issues that came with physical limitations. Her last few years became increasingly difficult, but she would not miss the annual reunion of family and friends at Steve and Rhonda’s in Lexington, NE.
Carol is survived by her husband Russ, daughter Christina List (Tom) and sons Chris and Dominic, grandson Louis List, siblings Mike, Denny (Mary Beth), Mary Griffith, Steve (Rhonda), and Pat (Neili), Russ’s siblings Wayne, Linda, Gloria, Daryl, and Glen, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law Monnie (Mike).
No immediate services are planned; however there will be a later celebration of her life. Her ashes will be interred next to her parents at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Carol Beard Memorial Fund, c/o Christina List, 14 Mississippi Dr, Phenix City, AL 36869, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, 3001 N. Cliff, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, or to the charity of your choice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 6, 2020
Commented