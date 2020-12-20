Joyce Jensen, 73 of Viborg died Friday, December 18, 2020 at her home under hospice care surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church. The service will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/oursaviorsviborg and please wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Joyce’s life.
Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Commented