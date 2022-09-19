Marcine Schoenfish Sep 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marcine Schoenfish, 79, of Menno, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht and Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery.Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. Sep 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRestoring Broken TrustCedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After Chase‘Something Epic’Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising InflationJacob RiterPatricia ChristensenKevin StormLinda SwensonWestside Park Work Moving AlongThree Chosen For YHS Athletic Hall Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (55)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented