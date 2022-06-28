Cheryl Ann Ahrens, age 67, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Brian Ahrens, Dharian Ahrens, Landyn Sherman, Jackson Sherman, Janelle Pekas, and Kaili Jo DeVries.
Cheryl Ann Ahrens was born May 9, 1955, in Wagner, South Dakota, to Robert and Phyllis (Burke) Rezac. She grew up in Wagner with her nine siblings and graduated from Wagner High School in 1973. She married Doug Ahrens later that year and moved to Coco Beach, Florida, while Doug was in the Air Force. They later moved to Valrico, Florida, where Cheri took great pride in raising her family and being a stay-at-home mom. She moved to Yankton, South Dakota, in 1993 and worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jon Baumann for many years.
Cheri was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton and the Yankton Toastmasters. She had a big heart, a big laugh, and a wonderful sense of humor. She had a gift of always being able to make anyone feel welcome. She loved to make others laugh and always had a story to tell. She was a proud mother and grandmother but also known as a second mother to many since her door was always open.
It was the little things in life that made Cheri the happiest. Some of the things she enjoyed the most were fireworks, live music, the color purple, the smell of lilacs, cooking big meals for her family — her specialty being pork chops and plum dumplings. She loved celebrating Christmas as this was her favorite holiday and she always went all out for her family. She loved her family above everything else. She loved listening to her granddaughter Dharian sing and spending time with her grandchildren as they were her pride and joy. We take comfort in knowing that Cheri and her daughter, Thera are together again and are watching over us.
Survivors include her son, Brian Ahrens of Yankton, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Landyn, Jackson, and Dharian; four sisters: Coleen Rezac of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Denise (Dwight) DeVries of Yankton, South Dakota; Lisa (Tim) Durst of Hills, Minnesota; and Pam (Jim) Fritz of Winner, South Dakota; three brothers: Dave (Barb) Rezac of Tampa, Florida; Doug (Ly) Rezac of Aberdeen, South Dakota; and Pat (Ruby) Rezac of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law, Gary Honner of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Thera and two sisters: Lynette Honner and Barbara Rezac.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 29, 2022
