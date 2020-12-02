Margaret S. Kessler, 66, of Freeman was called home early on Nov. 30, 2020, at Freeman Regional Health Services, Freeman.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Civil Cemetery, rural Lesterville, SD at a later date.
There will be visitation for one hour prior to service time.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Margaret’s services at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
