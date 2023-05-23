Vernon Munkvold

Vernon Eugene Munkvold, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023, at his home in Arizona.
Vernon was born on the original homestead 10 1/2 miles west of Viborg on January 16, 1932, to parents George and Marie and joined his 2 older brothers Ordell and Cornell and then a few years later his younger sister Marilyn was born.
As a youngster Vernon attended both Lone Star school and Meldahl church. Vernon graduated from Irene High School and joined in the family farm with his father and brothers. In 1973 Vernon married Pam and together they raised two children, Kimberly, and Gregory. Vernon loved working with the kids on their 4-H projects and attending their athletic events and horse shows. When Vernon left farming the family moved into Viborg and he started working at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls and retired in 2009 after 17 years. At that time, he and Pam moved to Abilene, TX, to be near Kim and the grandchildren. Vernon loved going to all their activities and having them come over to the house to watch game shows and eat cookies. Eventually after 1 1/2 years in Texas and 1 1/2 years in Florida they moved to Arizona, where he has resided since 2012.
Vernon loved watching professional tennis, his dogs, milkshakes, and traveling. He took many trips with his family to places like Disney World, Branson, Jamestown, and Gatlinburg. He and Pam went on numerous cruises (23) with his favorite being the Panama Canal. He actually made Pam go twice! He had a long and happy life reaching the age of 91.
Vernon is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Kim (Col Justin) Boldenow; 4 grandchildren: Torin Munkvold, Abigail (Colin) Vining, Jackson Boldenow, and Jessica Boldenow; 2 great-grandchildren Mila Munvkold and Stevie Rae Vining; his sister Marilyn and sisters-in-law Carol Munkvold and Deborah (John) Stanton, and many more relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents George and Marie Munkvold, son Gregory Munkvold, brother Ordell Munkvold, brother Cornell and sister-in-law Lois Munkvold, and brother-in-law Maynard Jensen.
Vernon was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD, on May 31 at 2 p.m.
