Vernon Munkvold

Vernon Eugene Munkvold, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023, at his home in Arizona.   

Vernon was born on the original homestead 10 1/2 miles west of Viborg on January 16, 1932, to parents George and Marie and joined his 2 older brothers Ordell and Cornell and then a few years later his younger sister Marilyn was born.