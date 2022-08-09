Trinity Thin Elk Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trinity Thin Elk, 22, of Lake Andes died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Lake Andes.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in St. Phillip’s Episcopal Cemetery in Lake Andes.Wake services began Tuesday at the White Swan Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Part-Time Custodial Maintenance Workers - Lewis & Clark Recreation Area Aug 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 10:32 a.m.: Arrest Made In Laurel Deaths1 Person Arrested In Laurel KillingsOne Killed In Friday Vehicle Accident In Yankton CountyDowngrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are PlummetingUpdate 4:47 p.m.: Four People Dead In Laurel Incidents; Foul Play SuspectedSuspect Arrested After Vermillion RobberyUpdate: Clayton WittmeierDeloris KubalBruce DvoracekDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (46)Letter: Out Of Control (43)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (9)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (5)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
