Esther Alma Conrad of Yankton, passed to her heavenly home Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Scotland, SD at the age of 98.

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.