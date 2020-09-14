Dennis Donald Brandt was born on January 12, 1941, at home in Beardsley, South Dakota to Reinhold and Katherine (Bauder) Brandt. At the age of one, they moved to the family farm as we know it today. He was baptized on March 9, 1941 at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed church by B.M. Fresenborg and confirmed April 3, 1955 by Rev. Henry Heinbuch. When Dennis was 14 years old, the family moved to Zealand, Michigan. There, Dennis attended Zealand High School. December 18, 1959, Dennis enlisted into the United States Army, he was stationed at Wurtzberg, Germany where he served until December 17, 1962 when he was Honorably Discharged and returned to takeover his family farm after his father’s unexpected death.
Dennis married Pauline Marie (Weisser) Brandt on April 5,1964, by Rev. Henry Romer at Friedens Reform Church, in Tripp, SD, and to this union 6 children were born. Dennis, his wife, and his children owned a dairy and crop farm for many years. After retiring from farming, Dennis enjoyed over-the-road trucking part-time, traveling to visit family and friends, and playing lots of Pinochle, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending his grandchildrens many events, telling stories, and jokes. Dennis and his wife spent the last 11 years “wintering” in Apache Junction, Arizona. Dennis was a member of the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, South Dakota. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Scotland, South Dakota . Dennis will forever be remembered by friends and family for his great Ole and Lena jokes, multiple stories, visiting, and giving life-lesson advice to his grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pauline Marie (Weisser) Brandt, Olivet, his six children Teresa (Rodney) Faulhaber, Wessington Springs, Todd (Janel) Brandt, Bowdle, Twilla (Todd) Harmon, Glenwood, Iowa, Troy (Kris) Brandt, Wolsey, Travis (Christi) Brandt, Centerton, Arkansas, and Tyfany (Shane) McKnelly, Sioux Falls; thirteen grandchildren Ryan Brandt, Centerton, Arkansas, Dustin Gall, Sioux Falls, Jasmine McLean, New York City, New York, Lance Gall, Sioux Falls, Jenna (Ross) Mencke, Spring Green, Wisconsin, Tyler (Annie) Brandt, Ft Lenardwood, Missouri, Trevor (Rachel) McKnelly, West Bend, Wisconsin, Jessica Brandt, Aberdeen, Caleb Brandt, Wosley, Stephanie Faulhaber, Wessington Springs, Luke McKnelly, Sioux Falls, Taylor Brandt, Centerton, Arkansas, and Elizabeth Brandt, Wolsey; and three step-grandchildren Tacey (Matt) Dykstra, Kimball, Darcey (Dustin) Long, Mitchell, and Ashley (Nick) Knigge, Plankinton; and nine step great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Reinhold and Katherine (Bauder) Brandt and his brother Arnold Brandt.
Dennis D. Brandt, age 79, of rural Olivet, South Dakota, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020 at the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera at Scotland. 10:30 a.m.
His funeral service will be Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the Salem Reformed Church of Menno, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday September 14, 2020 at the Salem Reformed Church at Menno, South Dakota, with family present. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery at Scotland, South Dakota.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 15, 2020
