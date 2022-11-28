Nadine (Wootton) Ritsch

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Nadine Ellen (Wootton) Ritsch was a caring sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly from diabetic complications on November 23, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Health Hospital in Omaha, Neb. at age 72.
She was born to Charles and Mildred Wootton on September 10, 1950, in Yankton, South Dakota.
Nadine will be missed by siblings: Richard (Rosie) Wootton of Yankton, SD; Julie (Larry) Wachholtz of Pierce, Neb.; Bernita (Pat) Whalen of Mesa, AZ; Ron Wootton of Elkhorn, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hubert “Bert” Wootton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 30th from 5-7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, December 1st, 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE).
A Committal Service will be held graveside on December 2nd at 2 p.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68134 (www.nehumanesociety.org) or the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) on her behalf.
Arrangement by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha.
Commented