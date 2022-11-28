Nadine (Wootton) Ritsch

Sept. 10, 1950-Nov. 23, 2022

Nadine Ellen (Wootton) Ritsch was a caring sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly from diabetic complications on November 23, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Health Hospital in Omaha, Neb. at age 72.