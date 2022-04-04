Funeral Mass for Lisa Marie Durham, 61, of Wagner will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery in Pickstown.
Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Scripture Wake services at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Wagner Cancer Walk, 30236 395th Ave, Wagner, SD 57380, who were so kind to Lisa and her family during Lisa’s courageous battle with cancer.
Lisa Marie Durham, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Wagner, South Dakota, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters. Lisa was born in Platte, South Dakota to Frank and Marge (Bentz) Kramer on February 26, 1961, and grew up in Lake Andes, South Dakota. In high school Lisa was active in band, was a cheerleader and was class president. Lisa graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1979.
Lisa met her husband Robert “Buzz” Durham at the Wagner Labor Day Celebration in 1977. They married at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes on June 2, 1979. Since then, they have lived in Wagner, where they raised three girls. Both Lisa and Buzz worked in Pickstown, South Dakota for most of their careers.
Lisa worked for the Wagner Community School District for 13 years and for a short time at Wagner Building Supply before starting a career at the Fort Randall Project in Pickstown in May of 1994. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 27 years retiring in July of 2021. She was promoted in 1996, 1997 and 1999 when she was promoted to the position she retired from, Administrative Officer. In 2015 she completed the Omaha District Leadership Development Program and over the years received numerous awards for her outstanding service and commitment to the Project, including the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service in both 2004 and 2020.
In 2006 Lisa went back to school, attending college part-time at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota. She continued to work full time and attended classes at night, trekking to Yankton after her work day. She graduated in May of 2012 earning an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration.
Lisa was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. She volunteered as a CCD teacher, lecturer, Eucharistic minister, led the rosary, was a member of the February band and was a member of the St. John’s Altar Society. She also served on the finance, bazaar, decorating and welfare committees.
Lisa will be remembered for her unwavering faith, love for her family, infectious smile, and her personal kindness to all she met. Lisa loved gardening, walking and running on the Wagner high school track, fishing, golfing, playing softball, deer hunting with her husband and friends, traveling to visit her grandchildren, attending March Madness games, and watching all kinds of sports, especially Wagner girls basketball. When her daughters were growing up, Lisa and Buzz never missed a basketball game or volleyball match. They would travel all over the state in their maroon minivan, many times with friends to cheer on their girls. Lisa made the best dill pickles and salsa harvesting an abundance of cucumbers and tomatoes from her greenhouse and amazing garden. Her party mix and apple strudel were also delicious.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert, her three daughters: Jen (Lee) Street, Brandy Durham, and Christina (Ephraim) Rogers; 5 grandchildren: Lanna, Grace and Jameson and Jackson and Josie; her mother Marge; and two sisters: Mary (Otto) Fousek and Debbie (Ron) Schieffer.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Frank.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 5, 2022
