Cheri K. Maly, age 79, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Discovery Church in Yankton, with Reverend Cory Kitch officiating. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Caleb Jeppesen, Scott Gillen, Matt Callaway, Brian Antisdel, Zach Jeppesen and Colby Jeppesen.
Cheri was born March 17, 1942, in LeMars, Iowa, to Donald and Lillian (Howes) Parkinson. Cheri graduated from LeMars High School and worked for Wells Blue Bunny. She married Roger Vanness and had two children, Dean and Debbie. Cheri worked for Social Services in Plymouth County, IA, for several years. She then moved to Tacoma, WA, where she was a customer service department manager at Albertson’s. Cheri then moved back to Iowa to care for her mother and became interested in nursing. Later she moved to Norfolk and worked at Faith Regional Hospital, retiring in 2007. On June 14, 2008, Cheri married Dennis Maly in Norfolk, NE. After their marriage, they lived on their acreage near Battle Creek, NE, until 2014 when they moved to Yankton. Cheri loved flowers and enjoyed being outside caring for her flowers. She had a knack for decorating and enjoyed decorating their house, making it their home. Cheri found herself working part-time for others as an interior decorator, helping others with their homes. She was a member of Discovery Church in Yankton and loved Christian music.
Cheri is survived by her husband, Dennis Maly of Yankton; daughter, Debbie Ehrlich of Sioux City, IA; three granddaughters: Deena (Caleb) Jeppesen of Wayne, NE, Jorden (Scott) Gillen of White Lake, SD, and Courtney (Matt) Callaway of Omaha, NE; 13 great-grandchildren: Zach, Shyann, Colby, Alixx, Leigha, Dezarae, Morgan, and Chase Jeppesen, Hazel, Mabel, and Gabel Gillen, Alexis and Annalise Callaway; two sisters, Pat (LeRoy) Borchers and Judy (Gary) Berkenpas, both of LeMars, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Dean Vanness.
