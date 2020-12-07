Janet (Janssen) Goeden age 88, of Menominee, NE left this world on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD after a brief illness.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. The public is invited to attend the committal service at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the parish cemetery.
Walk-through visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD. Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Janet’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, SD.
Janet was the 2nd child of Emil and Mary (Rapp) Janssen, born in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Crofton High School and was “Miss Warrior” of her graduating class of 1951. Janet married the love of her life, Duane A Goeden, on May 19, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska. Janet and Duane lived in the Menominee, Nebraska area most of their married life, and have resided on the current farm since 1962. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and very much enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a love of sewing, baking, and writing, having published many stories and poetry. She and Duane loved dancing on Saturday nights at the VFW and going to the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs.
Janet is survived by her husband of 67 years, Duane; seven children: Cindy (Jim), Kayleen, Keith (Pam), Steve (Jill), Brian (Cindi), Bob (Mary), and Eric (Cindy); 12 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; siblings, Rosemary, Judy (Leon), and Joe (Diane); several brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her infant son, Francis; parents, Emil, and Mary Janssen; father and mother-in-law, Frank, and Frances Goeden; sister, Joan; infant brother, Emil; 6 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, 55750 894th Road Menominee, NE 68736.
Our family would like to extend our sincerest Thank You to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the Crofton Volunteer Ambulance Squad for the amazing care given to our mother through her final days, God Bless You All!
