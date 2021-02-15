Larry R. Kjeldseth, age 77 of Yankton, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton is honored to respect his wishes that no services be held.
Larry R. Kjeldseth, age 77 of Yankton, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton is honored to respect his wishes that no services be held.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented