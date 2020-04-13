Grant Nielson, 31, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 10, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
