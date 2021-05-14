Orpha Jean Winter, 95, of Yankton passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Parkston Congregational Church, 209 W. Teak, Parkston, with the Rev. Kenn Leischner officiating. Burial will be in the Parkston Protestant Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Wednesday.
Livestreaming of Orpha’s services will be at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
