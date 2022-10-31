Robert ‘Bob’ Gentrup

Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup age 84 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health — St. Lukes in Sioux City, Iowa from heart complications.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:30 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Ron Wasikowski officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.