Shirley Bienert, age 94, of Rapid City, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian
Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Fr. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD, with a lunch to follow.
She was born in Yankton, SD, March 30, 1929, to Adam and Madeline Medeck. Shirley grew up on a farm in the Volin, SD, area with her parents and attended Irene High School before beginning work in Yankton. She met her husband, Jerome (Jerry), while at work and married Jerry Bienert on August 3, 1949, at the Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. To this union, 3 children were born, sons Charles and Clifford (Kip), and daughter Cheryl. Jerry and Shirley were long time residents of Yankton. While devoting herself to raising the children, Shirley found time working at various jobs in Yankton but one of her favorite was offering Cimpl Meat samples at various grocery stores and county fairs in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. The job suited her very well as she loved talking and interacting with people. Shirley’s greatest love was playing games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. It didn’t matter what type of game it was, board game or card game, Shirley was always ready for action.
After the death of her husband, Shirley spent winters in Mesa, AZ, before moving there full time in 2012. She resided there until 2018. She truly enjoyed living in the desert next to her sister Laverne Mitchell. Together, they shared many meals and good times while making new friends and creating fond memories. Shirley returned to Rapid City in 2018 and resided at the Echo Ridge Senior Living in Rapid City where she continued to play cards until transferring to Monument Hospice in December 2022.
Shirley is survived by her children; sons Charles Bienert of Des Moines, IA, and Cliff “Kip” (Debra) Bienert of St. Augustine, FL; daughter Cheryl Hunhoff of Rapid City, SD; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, Adam and Madeline Medeck, brothers Harold and Jerry, and sisters Gladys Rohrbach, and Lavern Mitchell.
Commented