Shirley Bienert, age 94, of Rapid City, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Monument Hospice House, Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian