George Gunderson

Light snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and heavy snow late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Light snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and heavy snow late. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
George R. Gunderson, age 89, of Mission Hill, South Dakota and formerly of Mesa, Arizona, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Angelhaus West in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on January 6, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Velma Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill with military honors provided by the Rudolph-Christensen American Legion Post No. 237 of Gayville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
George was born on October 8, 1933, in Meckling, South Dakota to Loyal and Martha (Sorensen) Gunderson. He grew up in the Mission Hill area where he went to grade school and graduated from Gayville High School. On April 20, 1952, George married Jean Olson at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill where they met in second grade at Sunday School. They lived within a mile of each other and dated all through high school. Their marriage was one of love, joy, and friendship that lasted 70 years until Jean passed away on April 30, 2022.
George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and proudly served four years for his country. He farmed many years in the Mission Hill area before moving to Arizona in 1984. He retired in 2003 after working as a branch manager in the crop insurance industry.
George was a member of the Rudolph-Christensen American Legion Post No. 237 in Gayville and the Yankton Elks Lodge. He was also proud to serve as a devoted volunteer for the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, AZ.
George is survived by his children: Jon (Diana) Gunderson of Mission Hill, SD, Jane Gunderson (Bruce Johnson) of Yankton, and Joni (Jon) Beilby of Corvallis, OR; three grandchildren: Nathan, Molly and Katelyn Beilby; sister, Phyllis Karolevitz; sister-in-law, Diane Gunderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Carol Olson; nephews, Eric and Peter Olson; and nieces: Lynn Balfany, Beth Hoebelheinrich, Jan Garrity, and Jill Karolevitz.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his parents; brother, Jack Gunderson; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Emmet Billings; brother-in-law, Bob Karolevitz; and nephew, Chris Gunderson.
Commented