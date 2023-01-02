George Gunderson

George R. Gunderson, age 89, of Mission Hill, South Dakota and formerly of Mesa, Arizona, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Angelhaus West in Yankton, South Dakota.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on January 6, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Velma Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill with military honors provided by the Rudolph-Christensen American Legion Post No. 237 of Gayville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.