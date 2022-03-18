Holly Jean Zimmerman, 56, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Vermillion with Pastor Elmer “Sandy” Aakre officiating. Cremation will follow after the service. Visitation with family present will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Holly was born on December 3, 1965, the daughter of Ray & Geraldine (Whitson) Rystrom at St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
She graduated from Fredrick High School in Frederick, SD in May of 1984.
She was united in marriage to James Dean Zimmerman on February 20, 1988. To this union, two children were born, Tasha & James Jr.
When Holly was growing up, she loved to be out riding on her horses. Whenever she wasn’t doing that, you would find her out on the softball field pitching her way to a win it, either being slow pitch or fast pitch. She spent many winters on the snowmobiles doing long rides with friends and her siblings. You would also find her walking the fields during hunting season along with everyone else. She was also at the bar playing in many pool tournaments as singles or in double with her dad as her partner bringing many trophies home until her kids came along. She spent many years following them to several different activities. She also would spend many summer months at the campgrounds camping and fishing with family and friends.
Holly worked most of her life in Manufacturing and has spent about the last 9 years at Polaris.
Her favorite thing to do was to hang out with her grandchildren and family members. When she wasn’t spending time with them, you would find her outside in her flower beds, or in the garden. She liked to spend time out on the water fishing with her husband. Her grandchildren put a smile on her face every time she heard their voices or seen them. She looked forward to when she spoke to them next.
Holly is survived by her husband, Jim of Vermillion; her children, Tasha (Jody) Bierstedt of Whittemore, IA, and James Jr. (Jaime) Zimmerman of Beaverton, MI; six grandchildren, Cassidy, Allyson, Abigail, Natalie, Timmothy, and Landon; her brothers, Mike (Melissa) Rystrom and Glen Rystrom all of Westport, SD, her sisters, Pam Gunderson of Ladysmith, WI, and Toni Laska of Chicago, IL and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Brenda Rystrom.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 19, 2022
