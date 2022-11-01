Sue Rothschadl

Sue Ann Rothschadl, age 72 of Tyndall, died unexpectedly Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Tyndall.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Wednesday, November 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3 at St. John’s. Services will be conducted by Pastor Dean Schroeder.
Burial will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall.
Sue Ann (Marvin) Rothschadl was born on August 27, 1950, in Yankton, SD, to Harold and Calina (Raabe) Marvin. Sue was baptized on October 1, 1950, and confirmed on May 17, 1964. She graduated from Tyndall High School 1968. Then on July 20, 1969, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Rothschadl at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tyndall, SD. Sue then attended Professional Business Institute in Minneapolis, MN, obtaining a degree in Clinical Laboratory Technologist. After graduating she joined Richard where together they started their family with Craig, Cathy, and Chris, before returning to their hometown of Tyndall in July 1979.
Upon returning and getting settled, Sue began working at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall where she was a Lab Tech and X-Ray Tech until later, she just worked as a Lab Tech until her retirement in 2015, after 35 years of dedicated years.
The most important things in her life above all else was her faith in God and family. Throughout her life she showed her dedication of faith through her relationships, work and hobbies. Sue was always the one with a smile, kindness and willingness to help others. Sue was passionate about her activities at St. John Lutheran Church, volunteering, quilting, crocheting, lunches, noodle making, baking and her famous kuchens for the Fall Fair. She was the Assistant Financial Secretary for many years and was active in Bible Study.
Sue was also involved in the Tyndall Library Board, Housing Board, Meals on Wheels and Stitch N’ Rippers Quilt Guild. She loved and greatly looked forward to her monthly luncheons with a few of her high school classmates. Her other biggest passion was the Bargain Shoppe in Tyndall, where she dedicated countless hours and can be seen promoting it on Facebook. She loved how it was helping others in the community.
With all of her commitments, her most important one was her family, her marriage and children. But her most beloved time was time spent with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Family was very important to her by spending time together and attending functions.
Sue is survived and remembered by her children, Craig (Kathy) of Viborg, SD, Cathy (Mike) Cuka of Tyndall, SD and Chris Jones of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Samantha (Tyler) Bjerke, Wolfgang Rothschadl all of Viborg, SD, Ruzena Lehmann of Grand Junction, CO, Kaedon Maunu, and Alexander Maunu of Viborg, SD; great-granddaughter, Peyton Bjerke of Viborg, SD and brother, Carl (Arlene) Marvin of Cheyenne, WY.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Gene Marvin and granddaughter, Courtney Rothschadl.
Commented