Sue Rothschadl

Sue Ann Rothschadl, age 72 of Tyndall, died unexpectedly Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Tyndall.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Wednesday, November 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.