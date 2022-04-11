Lyle C. Hansen, 94 of Apache Junction, AZ, and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
Lyle was born September 30,1927 to Beatrice (Satorius) Hansen and Harry N. Hansen in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating from high school, Lyle joined the Navy, serving on a hospital ship in the Pacific Ocean. After serving for 2 years, he enrolled at Iowa State College where he graduated in 1952. While at Iowa State he met Jacquelyn Frost and the two were married on June 28, 1953.
Together they moved to Obert, Nebraska where Lyle farmed the family farm before moving to Yankton, SD and joining WNAX in the farm department to give the on-air farm reports. Over their 40 years living in Yankton, Lyle & Jackie raised their family, watched their grandchildren grow up, and built many lifelong friendships.
Lyle got his Real Estate License in the early 80’s and later bought Westgate Mobile Home Park in Vermillion, S.D before retiring and spending their winters in Apache Junction, AZ.
Lyle was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was actively involved on various boards. Lyle loved playing golf in his early years before picking up tennis at the age of 55. He would spend countless hours “perfecting” his game over the next 35 years — even lugging his ball machine to the tennis courts in his “classic” and historically licensed El Camino. He enjoyed many card games including May-I and Bridge, and never stopped analyzing how he could improve his play. He was an avid reader who never stopped learning. He enjoyed history and believed a snail-mail letter was a great way to communicate to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was actively involved in many things which kept him young at 94, continually moving back the age at which he would “finally pick up shuffleboard”.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 68 years, sons, Quay (Lin) Mesa, AZ and Glen (Laura) Woodland Park, Col., and daughter, Amy (Shane) Lewis, Fallon, NV, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Wayne and Vance Hansen.
A Memorial Service will be held in October at Roadhaven in Apache Junction, AZ.
