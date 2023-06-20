Marvin Hruska, age 88, of Rapid City, SD, and formerly of Tabor, SD, passed away under hospice care and his family by his side, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Monument Health Hospice House, Rapid City, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Marvin was born at home in rural Tabor to Joseph E. and Georgine (Ptak) Hruska on July 23, 1934. He went to Tabor High School and graduated in 1952. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957, and while stationed at Fort Carson, CO, he met his wife, Catherine E. Putzier. They were married on January 3, 1959, in St. Charles, MN.
Marvin farmed and ranched for 25 years near Tabor, SD. He lived in Phoenix, AZ, for a short time before settling in the Black Hills. He worked as a truck driver, aircraft mechanic, and armored truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, travel, his pets, and time spent with family.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine of Sturgis, SD, and six children: Jacalyn (Joseph) Harte of Hugo, MN, Terese Hruska of Edgemont, SD, Joseph G. (Susan) Hruska of Woodland Park, CO, Peggy Hruska of Brewster, KS, Jeanette (Joseph) Ehlers of Epworth, IA, and Regina Hruska of Sturgis, SD.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Joseph K.L. Harte, David (Shannon) Hruska, Mark (Kami) Hruska, Kaylyn (Nathan Hargrave) Hruska, Matthew (Carrie) Hruska, Daniel (Cassandra) Brown, Nathan Brown, Sean Ohlrogge, four great-grandchildren; Louis, Dorothea and Eleanora Brown and Charlotte Hruska, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Eileen Underwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monument Health Hospice House, 224 Elk Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701 or to the organization of your choice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Monument Health Hospice House.
