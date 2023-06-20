Marvin Hruska

Marvin Hruska

Marvin Hruska, age 88, of Rapid City, SD, and formerly of Tabor, SD, passed away under hospice care and his family by his side, Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Monument Health Hospice House, Rapid City, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.