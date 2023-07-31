Craig Jensen, 63 of Hurley, passed away on July 27, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 7:25 am
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Craig Arlen Jensen was born October 20th, 1959, to Arlen and Marlis Olson Jensen. He was later joined by sisters Kristi and Kari. He graduated from Viborg High School in 1977 and enlisted in the Navy. He worked as a radio technician on the USS Dale. After he was honorably discharged, he started working for State Radio as a dispatcher and helped run the family farm alongside his father. He later worked at South Dakota Public Broadcasting as the operations manager, helping put shows on TV.
On January 22nd, 1983, Craig was united in marriage to Jill Schoenwald at the Parker United Methodist Church. To this union, they had three children: Amanda, Aaron, and Heather. Music is one of Craig’s passions; he enjoyed listening to music with his family, teaching them the love of music. Craig grew up with a love for motorcycles and enjoyed testing the limits. Jill and Craig enjoyed riding their bikes together and spending time in Sturgis with close friends. In his spare time at home, he enjoyed playing Destiny with Jill and grandkids. His biggest loves after Jill were his grandchildren. He always enjoyed spending time with them sharing many laughs and a few tears.
Craig will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 40 years Jill; children Amanda Bruns of Viborg, Aaron Jensen of Yankton, and Heather (Danny) Morrison of Hurley, 6 grandchildren Xander, Teagan, Elisha, Maverick, Tate, Ryker and a step-grandson, Xaiver; sisters Kristi (Mark) Johnson of Viborg, and Kari (Chris) Novak of Viborg: nieces, nephews and many other friends.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents Arlen and Marlis, and twin grandsons Lucas and Jaxon.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 1, 2023
