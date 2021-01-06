Wilson ‘Stevie’ Freemont III, age 50 of Yankton, SD passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence in Yankton.
Funeral service will be noon Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Rev. James Marrs officiating. Cremation will take place after the service with burial of his cremated remains at a later date.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 and continue until service time on Saturday with a prayer service each evening at 7:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Wilson passed away on Sunday, January 3rd at his home. Wilson Stephen Freemont lll was born on October 13 1970 in Sioux City IA, a son of Naomi Alice (Thornton) Freemont and Wilson Charles Freemont Jr. He was a graduate of Flandreau Indian school and continued his education attending the University of South Dakota, from there on he pursued a vocation in Brick Masonry in Boxelder job corps in Nemo SD.
He traveled to many places and worked many jobs before returning home to Santee NE and helping raise his 3 nephews Alexander, Joshua and David. He became a self-employed artist and made many drums, paintings, crafts and was also an all-around jack of all trades.
He leaves behind two sisters, Stephanie (Terry) Coutts of Santee NE, Marcella Prado of San Marcos CA, and one brother Kelly Wells of Sioux City IA. Nephews Alexander (Rachel penn) Freemont of Bellevue NE, Joshua (Corrina Harte) Saul of Niobrara NE , David (Sianne Schoenfeld) Freemont of Santee NE. And many grandchildren that he loved and cared for very much.
He was preceded into death by his grandparents, mother Naomi, Father Wilson and many beloved aunties uncles and cousins. And his dear furry companions Chewy and Gizzy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 7, 2020
