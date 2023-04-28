Marcene Nadenicek

Marcene Joy Nadenicek, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Floyd Place Assisted Living Center in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Michael Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at church.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation resumes one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Pallbearers are Joe Nadenicek, Jr., Jon Nadenicek, David Miller, Jason Nadenicek, Scott Sommers and Steve Obr.
Marcene was born on May 23, 1928, in Platte, South Dakota, the second of three children to Joe and Olive (Forman) Nepodal. She grew up on the family ranch near the Bijou Hills in Brule County. She attended a one room school near her home in Pleasant Grove Township, until attending Platte High School where she particularly excelled at music, winning many performance medals for her singing and instrumental gifts. After high school, she attended Yankton College, studying music and elementary education. While attending Yankton College, Marcene met the love of her life, Joe Nadenicek, and they married on January 7, 1948, in Vermillion, South Dakota. They raised an active family of three children: Lynda — born Feb. 17, 1950, Joe, Jr. — born Nov. 20, 1953, and Jon — born Sept. 22, 1964.
Marcene was a busy homemaker in the truest sense. She was active in her children’s care and education, as well as many church and community activities. She was particularly active at Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for over fifty years and was also a soloist and sang many times for special music at weddings and funerals. She was active in the Dorcas Circle, Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, church leadership, and Church Women United. Marcene was a lifelong member of the Yankton Rebecca’s Lodge, serving as an officer, attending meetings and conventions, and often serving as a soloist. She did every manner of service in the lives of her children, acting as Brownie and Cub Scout troop leader, grade school room mother, and many other activities too numerous to detail. She served as an election poll worker for many years at the Lincoln School polling station. Marcene was also an avid card player and belonged to and substituted for a number of bridge clubs. Marcene was always there to help a great many friends and relatives with rides and other assistance as the need presented itself. She will be deeply missed.
Marcene is survived by three children: Lynda Miller of Sioux City, IA, Joe Nadenicek Jr. of Pierre, SD, and Jon (Anna) Nadenicek of Brandon, SD; three grandchildren: David Miller, Jason Nadenicek, and Sara (Scott) Sommers; great grandson, Jonah Sommers; brother, Lyle (Eileen) Nepodal of Platte, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
Marcene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe on March 10, 2008; and brother, Harold Nepodal.
The family would prefer memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.
