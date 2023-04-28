Marcene Nadenicek

Marcene Joy Nadenicek, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Floyd Place Assisted Living Center in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Michael Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at church.