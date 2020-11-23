Duane Rothschadl passed away Sunday, November 22 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall, SD. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 27 St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD.
Interment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Tyndall.
