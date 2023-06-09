Mary Jo Schneider, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Tyndall, South Dakota with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.on Sunday, June 11, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton and a vigil service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating.
Mary Jo was born on June 3, 1938, in Tyndall, South Dakota to William “Bill” and Joan (Wittmeier) Koenig. She grew up in Tyndall and graduated from Tyndall High School in 1956. Mary Jo attended Mount Marty College for one year and then transferred to Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. On June 2, 1959, Mary Jo married Francis “Bud” Schneider in Tyndall. After their marriage, they moved to Minnesota and began their teaching careers. Most of her career was spent in Jackson, MN where she taught a number of different classes and subjects throughout the years at the Jackson School System. Mary Jo was also very active in the Minnesota Education Association. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing at church and in the choir. She loved boating and being on the water. Bud and Mary Jo spent many days fishing for walleye on the Missouri River. The water was their passion. Mary Jo also loved watching sports and was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan. In 2003, Bud and Mary Jo moved to Yankton to be near family and enjoy their retirement. They enjoyed traveling to Denver to see their son, Scott and Mary Jo loved going to the Denver Broncos games. Then they would drive down to New Mexico to visit their daughter, Paula and her family. Mary Jo was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
Mary Jo is survived by two children: Scott Schneider of Littleton, CO and Paula Martinez of Las Cruces, NM; five grandchildren: Savanna Schneider, Jaimie (Rick) Miner, Brianna Martinez (fiancé, Adrian Mireles), Jenna Martinez and Corey Martinez; three great grandchildren: Payton, Landon and Camden Miner; one brother, Donald Koenig of Bella Vista, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bud on October 14, 2019.
