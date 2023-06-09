Mary Jo Schneider
Courtesy Photo

Mary Jo Schneider, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Tyndall, South Dakota with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating.