Surrounded with the love and support of his family, Robin Berke, stubbornly exhausted from the outstanding care he received from his workplace of over 40 years, decided a retirement in heaven offered him the best chance to get as far away from his work as possible. God, agreeing that Robin had filled his 66 years with three lifetimes of love and laughter, let him in.
He died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, after sharing a lifetime of happiness with his beloved family and friends. He enjoyed a short but well deserved retirement alongside his wonderful wife of 15 years, was able to enjoy being outside, cruising around in his boat, catching some rays and lavishing in his local celebrity status at Lewis & Clark Marina. He was a loving grandpa to four beautiful, energetic girls and he enjoyed his time as a supportive, proud father to his amazing children.
Robin was born August 18, 1954, in Sioux Falls, the middle child of five siblings. Often championing a “distinguished” academic career (though he needed more schooling before anyone would hire him) he was the first in his family to graduate from college. He received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and graduated from the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital School of Radiology. After much schooling (i.e., beer drinking), he established a life in Yankton, where he had two children, remarried, became a father to two step-children and shared his dream home overlooking the lake he loved so very much.
Robin spent 41 years of his professional life in healthcare. He started as a staff tech, became the program director of the School of Radiology, before ending his career in a leadership position as the Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. He was so very proud of the students he taught in the Radiology program along with the many people he served with in his department and throughout the hospital. Some of his fondest memories came from the relationships he generated while serving in his profession.
Although Robin “loved” work, he will be far better remembered for his willingness and graciousness to share his life and time with others. He truly loved spending time with his family and friends, celebrating and laughing, and he really enjoyed every moment spent with the ones he loved.
Robin is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughter, Christina (Justin) Coleman; son, Collin (fiancé, Alaina Novotny); step-daughter, Zara Schroeter (Bree Dunn); step-son, Zachary Schroeter; granddaughters: Alanna Schroeter and Kayla, Olivia, and Emme Coleman; three siblings: Greg (Heidi), Deb (Jerry) Barber and Bruce (Renae); sister-in-law, Becky Berke; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Robin was also a son-in-law to Dori and Loran Palmer, and brother-in-law to Pat Dufault, Christine (Wade) Bischoff, and David (Angie) Dufault.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Jerrold and Florence (Granum) Berke; and his brother, Jerry Berke, Jr.
Robin’s family has asked that anyone wishing to send flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Robin Berke to the Avera Foundation at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, 501 Summit Street in Yankton, SD 57078 or at https://www.avera.org/support/donate. Cards may also be mailed to Charlene Berke at 103 Marina Bluffs Court Unit 2B in Yankton.
Due to the current health situation, a celebration of Robin’s life will take place at Lewis and Clark Lake in Yankton at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. To watch his video tribute or to send an online message to the family, please visit Robin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 10, 2020
Commented