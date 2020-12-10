Col. Mike Warvarovsky, M.D., 79, of Yankton died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tim Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation is from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
To send an online message to the family, visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
