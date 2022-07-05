Marie Weidner of Tyndall, passed away at the age of 96 surrounded by her family, Monday, July 4 at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with 7 p.m. wake, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall.

Funeral Mass for Marie Weidner will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 11, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Joe Forcelle officiating. Pallbearers will be her 8 grandsons.