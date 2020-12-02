Marlen A. Johnson, 88, of Concord, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Posts No. 4504 and No. 54.
Visitation will be on Saturday, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral and visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
