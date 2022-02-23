S. Mary John Scheuren OSB, 89, died on February 22, 2022.
A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.
Agnes Pauline Scheuren was born May 11, 1932, to John and Caroline (Kubal) Scheuren of Wagner, South Dakota. She was the youngest of three children and attended public school until high school. She then was enrolled at Mount Marty High School in Yankton, South Dakota. After her graduation in 1950, she entered Sacred Heart Monastery and became a novice on June 29, 1951, and received the name, Mary John. S. Mary John made her first profession on June 29, 1952, and her perpetual profession on June 29, 1955.
S. Mary John spent her life teaching music and English while working towards her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Marty and later her Master of Music from the University of Nebraska in 1967. She also spent time at Florida State University continuing her study in music theory. Her first ministry assignment was 1953 in Tabor, South Dakota after that she spent time at schools in Salem, South Dakota; Glen Ullin, North Dakota; York, Lincoln, and Omaha, Nebraska; Pueblo, Colorado; and Mount Marty College in Yankton from 1969-1975 as a keyboard and theory instructor. She spent her life’s work helping others create music and understanding the discipline music takes into practice.
Exploring new music always held a special fascination for her. She was faithful to her practice schedule. She liked being prepared when she did any playing for community liturgy. Even later in life she practiced memorized warm-up scales when other music was no longer available due to aging. S. Mary John was a matter-of-fact type of person who kept kindness in her manner of being. She was unafraid to ask questions until she was clear in her opinions. S. Mary John enjoyed vacations with her family. These times gave her the freedom to relax and be renewed. She prayed for her family and kept up with their lives as much as she could and was grateful for their presence in her life.
S. Mary John is survived by her Benedictine community, her sister-in-law Beverly Scheuren of St. Petersburg, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dr. John Scheuren and her sister S. Theresa Scheuren, OSB.
