Russell Olson of Irene, SD, passed away May 6th, 2023, at his home at the age of 65.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene. (hansenfuneralhome.com)
Russell Dean Olson was born May 5th, 1958, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Edwin and Marjorie (Reisner) Olson. Russ was raised just outside of Irene all his life. He was confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church and graduated from Irene high school in May of 1976. After high school, he married the love of his life Colleen Hansen on August 5th, 1978, at Calvary Lutheran church in Irene, South Dakota. He worked at Irene Co-Op, TCI and, after leaving, he started farming with his dad in 1980. After that, he started working at Shur-Co in Yankton and, after 17 years, he retired on April 27th, 2023.
Russell was a long-time member of the Irene Rodeo Club, Sons of the American Legion and he was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Russ was looking forward to retirement and being able to spend more time with his wife, children, grandchildren, his mom, brother, and sister. Russell was looking forward to Makaila’s graduation from high school, Laneya graduating from kindergarten, and he was looking forward to his 1st grandson’s wedding in September and his 11th grandchild coming in August. He enjoyed camping and helping with the Irene Rodeo Club during the Irene Rodeo.
Russell is survived by his wife Colleen Olson, their children Jeremy Olson, Wakonda, S.D., Jennifer (Randall Miller), Viborg, S.D., Christopher (Sam) Yankton, S.D., and Lacie Olson Irene, S.D., his mother Marjorie Olson of Irene, his brother Doug (Michelle) Olson of Hill City, S.D., and sister Teresa (Tony) Skonhovd of Groton, S.D., his grandkids Brett (Sierra Wollman) Olson, Makaila Olson, Laneya Miller, Jaksen and Brodie Olson, Aidan Sealey, Kaiser Olson, Bowen Olson, step-grandchildren Giahna and Rayna Miller and future baby boy Olson in August the 2023 and many nieces and nephews.
Russell is preceded in death by his dad: Edwin Olson, grandparents: Eddie and Evelyn Olson, Howard and Erma Reisner and father-in-law Charles Hansen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 9, 2023
