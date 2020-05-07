LaVerta A. Lammers, age 88 of Hartington, Nebraska died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. There will be a public viewing of LaVerta on Friday morning, at the church, without family present from 8:00 a.m.-9:15 a.m. You may watch a live stream of the funeral service at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Pallbearers will be LaVerta’s grandchildren: Valery Ahrens, Nick Ahrens, Ben Ahrens, Kodi Lammers, Matt Kremer, Sam Kremer, Kari Olson, Jara Goeden, Sydney Lammers, Carter Lammers, Anthony Wubben, Adam Wubben, Willow Reese, and Paige Reese. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.
LaVerta was born on October 8, 1931 in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Amos Lloyd and Rose Alma (Noecker) Thompson. LaVerta grew up in the Crofton area and attended Crofton St. Rose elementary school and graduated from Crofton High School. She received her teacher’s certificate from the Nebraska State Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska. LaVerta taught at the East Star School District 98 in the Crofton-Bloomfield area. She married John “Jack” Lammers on September 24, 1951 in Crofton, NE and together they raised seven children. Later in life LaVerta worked for State Farm Insurance Agency, the Hartington Senior Center and Hartington Telemarketing Incorporated.
LaVerta was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers and Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she held an hour of Perpetual Adoration that she rarely missed. She was very involved in 4-H as both a group leader and mentor to her own children teaching them invaluable life skills. LaVerta and Jack were avid card players and belonged to a local card club for many years where they developed lifelong friendships.
Cooking, baking, canning, sewing, gardening, impeccable bookkeeping and unbiased listening were just a few of her many talents. She was never one to waste and was unrivaled in her ability to produce any random item that one might need at any given time, which she would offer up freely along with a homemade slice of pie, good conversation, and a warm, caring smile.
LaVerta is survived by her seven children and spouses: Carol (Martin) Ahrens of Manning, IA, Keith Lammers of Yankton, SD, Debra (Bill) Kremer of Philomath, OR, Kevin (Sharon) Lammers of Hartington, NE, Kelly (Mary) Lammers of Hartington, NE, Jill (David) Wubben of Hartington, NE, and Linda (Jim) Reese of Yankton, SD, 14 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister Donna Moline of Albany, OR, a brother Jerry (Helen) Thompson of Omaha, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Lammers, on September 21, 2016 at the age of 88 years, a brother Norman Thompson, brother-in-law Boyd Moline, and sister-in-law Lorraine Thompson.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to LaVerta’s team of caregivers including Avera @ Home Hospice, Home Instead of Norfolk, NE and many private caregivers. You all truly have a gift of compassion and LaVerta was blessed to have your care. A dedication in honor of LaVerta will be determined by the family and memorials may be sent to 514 S Summit Ave, Hartington, NE, 68739.
