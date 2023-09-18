Ronald Hanson

Ronald Gene Hanson, age 76, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at his home in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, September 19 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
Ronald Gene Hanson, age 76, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at his home in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, September 19 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill. Inurnment will be at the Vangen Cemetery.
Ron was born September 7, 1947, in Yankton to Howard and Roberta (Benson) Hanson at Mission Hill, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill. He battled emphysema and COPD for 10 years, then Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2022.
Ron attended Rempp Country School, then graduated from Volin High School in 1965. In 1966 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his last year in Vietnam, 1968. He was an RTO in the 9th infantry division. As soon as he was discharged and home, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Hagen, December 7, 1968. They had been married 54 years and had four daughters.
He farmed from 1969 to 2006, then moved to Yankton and worked at HSC as a security guard until his retirement. After that, he and his wife worked on furniture, bought and sold antiques and collectibles. He enjoyed auctions and flea markets.
Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Hanson, of Yankton; daughters, Staci Hanson (Brad Schmidt) of Volin, Amy Ferguson (Mike Tirrel) of Centerville, Sara (Tom) Roth of Mission Hill and Bethany Flynn of Irene; 12 grandchildren, Thea, Jessica, Brian, Scott, McKenzie, Kaylee, Mitch, Ashlie, Kelly, Emerson, Quincey and Reagan; 4 great-grandchildren, Rory, Lettie, Jace and Baylor; sisters, Donna (Bill) Dawley of Brandon and Ellie (Jerry) Bass of Florida; brother, Ricky (Jana) Hanson of Dell Rapids; sister-in-law, Betty (Jim) Bye of Gayville and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Roberta Hanson; his father and mother-in-law, Conrad and Sylvia Hagen; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Larry Love.
Memorials may be directed to Vangen Lutheran Cemetery, Mission Hill.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 19, 2023
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented