Audrey Locken, 87, of Yankton passed away at home under hospice care on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented