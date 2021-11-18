Herbert Hare, 82, of Marty died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Wake services began Thursday, Nov. 18, at Marty Community Center.

Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 19, at 10:00 a.m. at the Marty Community Center. Burial is at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Marty.