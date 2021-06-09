Memorial services will be held for Deloris “Bobbi” Huntsman on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 at the United Church of Christ, 1002 College Street, Springfield, South Dakota with the burial at the Springfield Cemetery, 414th Avenue, Springfield. A reception will follow at the United Church of Christ. Pastor John O’Neill will be conducting the services. Family and friends are invited to join us in the celebration of Bobbi’s Life Well Lived.
Bobbi, who was still living vivaciously in spite of Alzheimer’s, passed away at 90 from complications following a fall January 22, 2021 in Ventura County Medical Center, Ventura, California.
Bobbi married Darrel W. Huntsman in 1971. They shared a life together in South Dakota and Stockton, California. Darrell pasted away in December 2002. Bobbi was married to George E. Dahlenburg from 1951 until death in 1963. They owned the Butte Farm Store and Repair Shop in Butte, Nebraska. Bobbi is survived by her daughters Linda (John) Sorrell of Ventura, California and Debra McNutt (Lloyd) of Groveport, Ohio, and Stepdaughter Carolyn Nicholson of N Richland Hills, Texas. Bobbi’s son, Guy Dahlenburg, passed away 2004 and is buried at the Springfield Cemetery. Bobbi was the grandmother of eight. Kristen McNutt, Groveport, Ohio, Stephanie McNutt, Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Tyler (Elizabeth) McNutt of Kettering, Ohio; Keith (Erin) Dahlenburg of Monroe, Washington, Kenneth (Cassie) Dahlenburg of Linden, California, and Kevin (Heather) Dahlenburg of Sacramento, California. She was stepmother to Kama Sroufe of N Richland Hills, Texas and Blake Stroscheim, of N Richland Hills, Texas.
Bobbi was the Great Grandmother of Kurtis Fuessell and Kaylyn McNutt of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Cillian and Ronan McNutt and a baby boy due August 8, 2021, of Kettering, Ohio; Peyton and McKenzie Dahlenburg of Linden, CA; Adeline and Hazel Dahlenburg of Sacramento, California; James of Monroe, Washington; and, Tanner of N Richland Hills, Texas.
Bobbi was born in 1930 to Dave and Nadene Wynia of Springfield. She is survived by her brother, Donald Wynia of Tyndall, South Dakota; Sister-In-Law Irma Wynia, Springfield, South Dakota; and Brother-In-Law, Harold Haar, of Union, Illinois. Bobbi was one of six children. Dorthy (Harold) Harr, Donald (Alvina, deceased; Judy) Wynia, Duane (Irma) Wynia, and Delvonna (Wilbert) Moser. Baby Robert Wynia died at shortly after his birth.
In 2003, Bobbi retired to Springfield where she loved living. In 2007, she returned to California to be near her daughter, Linda Sorrell. She lived in Leisure World in Camarillo, California. As her Alzheimer’s progressed, Bobbi began living with Linda and her husband, John Sorrell in Ventura, California.
Bobbi was a teacher and until she was 73 years old. She taught in Springfield, Aberdeen, Mitchell, and Stockton, California. She also worked for 10 years as a social worker for job service in Aberdeen.
Her life was dedicated to helping others. She had a life well lived and will be missed.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 10, 2021
