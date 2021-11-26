Norman R. Schurman Sr., age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are his sons: Norm Jr., Doug, Pat, Tim, Paul and Loren Schurman.
Norman Ralph Schurman was born May 6, 1931, in Wynot, Nebraska to Paul and Rose (Marx) Schurman, the fourth of seven children. He attended school through the eighth grade. He entered the United States Army in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. On August 23, 1955, he married Gertrude Kleinschmit at St. Boniface in Menominee, NE. Thirteen children were born to this union. Norm worked at the Ford Garage in Yankton for 30 years and later owned his own garage, Norm’s Repair, at his home. He then worked at Southgate in Yankton until his retirement. One of his favorite pastimes was tinkering on his cars. Norm also loved garage sales, family gatherings, Friday night fish fries, listening to music and WNAX radio, and singing karaoke. He absolutely loved his family and his memory will be forever cherished by his children and all who knew him.
Norm is survived by his former wife, Gert Shippy of Colome, SD; 12 children: Cheryl (Jerry) Oster of Yankton, Norm Schurman Jr. of Fordyce, NE, Peggy Schurman of Yankton, Doug (Tammie) Schurman of Yankton, Jackie (Jeff) Erickson of Yankton, Pat Schurman of Yankton, Tim (Brenda) Schurman of Tyndall, SD, Karen (Duane) Loecker of Crofton, NE, Paul (Becky) Schurman of Yankton, Loren Schurman of St. Helena, NE, Renae (Jay) Harmelink of Crofton, and Theresa (Darrik) Delozier of Yankton; 30 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren with three on the way; brother, Larry Schurman of Yankton; sister-in-law, Joyce Schurman of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Mark; and five siblings: Willie (Cleopha) Schurman, Paul (MaryAnn) Schurman, Delores (Allen) Foxhoven, Jim Schurman, and Romaine Veltkamp.
Rest in peace and God bless him.
