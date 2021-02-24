Gregg Alan “Squig” Haffner, age 57, of Yankton, South Dakota passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Pastor Jo Watkins officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Gregg’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com and our YouTube channel, Wintz Funeral Home.
The public is invited to attend the visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Face coverings will be required for those attending.
Pallbearers are Kyle Hansen, Gordy Sorensen, Kelly Sorensen, Duane Brue, Danny Hauger and Jack Rudd. Honorary pallbearers are Megan Hansen and John Haffner.
Gregg (Squig, known by many of his friends) was born April 24, 1963 in Yankton, South Dakota to Harvey and Ilene (Woehl) Haffner. His childhood and most of his adult life was spent living on the family farm in the Mayfield area west of Irene, SD. He attended Walshtown School until it consolidated to Irene School District, where he finished elementary. He then graduated from Irene High School in 1981. Gregg worked several different jobs during his lifetime including Alumax Manufacturing and Kolberg-Pioneer in Yankton, G & S Siding in Irene, Dakota Trailer and Gehl Manufacturing in Yankton and finally Wilson Trailer in Lennox, SD.
Gregg enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, in which he was on an area pool league, and watching football. The Vikings was his favorite team and he always looked forward to going on bus trips to Minneapolis whenever he could to watch them play. Gregg also enjoyed his trips on his Harley bike. He had a love for animals, especially his cats. He enjoyed nature and wildlife, looking for eagles and deer which he could seem to find and watch around the home farm area. Gregg was also enthused about the solar system and enjoyed looking thru a telescope at the different planets. Most of all, his son Cameron, was his pride and joy, and he loved him deeply.
Gregg is survived by his son, Cameron McCray of Brookings, SD; sister, Karen Haffner of Yankton; brother, Gary (Jeanne) Haffner of Sioux Falls, SD; niece, Megan (Wade) Hansen and their daughters, Addison and Zoey; nephew, John (Laura) Haffner and their sons, Harvey and Dexter.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Alan Dale Haffner; Cameron’s mother, Shannon McCray; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials can be sent to Heartland Humane Society, 3400 E. Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078 or to a charity of your choice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 25, 2021
Commented