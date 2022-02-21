Ellen Rose Renz, 26, of Lennox, SD passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on the morning of February 18, 2022, under hospice care, from complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Ellen Rose Renz was born December 5, 1995, to Ryan and Joan (Stastny)Renz in Sioux Falls, SD. Ellen moved with her family to Lennox, SD a couple of years later. Ellen’s creative and artistic abilities came to light at an early age when she placed in the state Reading Rainbow Writers and Illustrators State contest in the 3rd grade. In her youth, Ellen loved working on crafts, swimming at the pool, camping with her family and singing. She participated in band, choir and golf during her high school years in Lennox. Ellen took her love for the arts and design to Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD where she graduated with a degree in Graphic Design and Media Arts. With her attention to detail, Ellen worked as a freelance graphic designer and photographer bringing light and love to her creations. Her free time was spent studying and refining her craft along with refining her baking skills in making the perfect macaroon.
Ellen lived her life with grace, patience, kindness and joy. Ellen’s heart was joy-filled with her love for music and her voice overflowed with angelic song. One of her favorite sayings was “When you sing, you pray twice.” She shared her gift with family and friends. Ellen also sang in the church and college choir and played clarinet in college and community bands. She also lived by the motto, “Preach the Gospel, when necessary use words.” Ellen valued people and loved spending time with family and friends; whether, playing games or just listening to them and throwing in frequent witty comments. She reflected God’s light with her sweet smile and her unwavering presence was a little piece of heaven on earth. Ellen always saw and recognized the beauty in nature and people. She had an eye for capturing this beauty in her photography as well as in her heart. Ellen’s compassionate heart, quick wit and kind smile will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Blessed and thankful for having shared in Ellen’s life are: her parents, Ryan and Joan (Stastny) Renz (Lennox, SD), sister, Christina Renz (Yankton, SD), brother, Nathan Renz (Rapid City, SD), along with many close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carl and Vivian Renz, Joseph and MaryAnn Stastny.
A 6:45 p.m. Rosary and 7 p.m. Wake Service will be held at St. Magdalen Catholic Church, Lennox, Friday, February 25, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Revs. Martin Lawrence and Kevin O’Dell officiating.
Pallbearers are Megan Perry, Marlene Renz, Mason Hahne, Lauren Hahne, Leona Stastny, Clay Stastny, Mary Stastny and Joseph Stastny
Interment is in the Lennox Cemetery.
Services are handled by Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 22, 2022
